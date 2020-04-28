Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Raymond Dokpesi Jnr has tested positive for coronavirus.

Younews Ng April 28, 2020

The chairman disclosed in a short message to members of staff in Abuja, the African Independent Television (AIT) said in a report on Monday.

Dokpesi was said to have been self-isolating in the past week, before he developed malaria symptoms and started coughing.

He reportedly contacted the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for a COVID-19 test which came back positive.

The chairman, who is said not to have a recent travel history, advised those who have interacted with him lately to get tested.

The message reads: “I got a call this morning (yesterday) confirming the result is COVID-19 positive. I am leaving now to the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre for treatment and hope to be back in two weeks.

“Many of you may have interacted with me during our various meetings and I would advise you to get tested as soon as possible

