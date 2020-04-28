Raymond Dokpesi Jnr has tested positive for coronavirus.

The chairman disclosed in a short message to members of staff in Abuja, the African Independent Television (AIT) said in a report on Monday.

Dokpesi was said to have been self-isolating in the past week, before he developed malaria symptoms and started coughing.

He reportedly contacted the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for a COVID-19 test which came back positive.

Read Also: Dokpesi opens defence in N2.1bn alleged fraud charge

The chairman, who is said not to have a recent travel history, advised those who have interacted with him lately to get tested.

The message reads: “I got a call this morning (yesterday) confirming the result is COVID-19 positive. I am leaving now to the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre for treatment and hope to be back in two weeks.

“Many of you may have interacted with me during our various meetings and I would advise you to get tested as soon as possible