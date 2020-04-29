10 important things to note, as Face mask becomes compulsory

The whole easing of the lockdown is anchored basically on wearing face masks. So, we need knowledge. We need a more clear and unambiguous .

Masks are distributed free in China, Us, Europe and the likes.

Jack Ma donated millions of these things to Nigeria, they are conscripted for the selected few.

The end result is do it yourself masks because for the layman, any protection is better than no protection.

(1) National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has stated that face masks made from cloth can be effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

(2) A simple test to ensure that such face masks are effective : If wearer can put off a flame from a lighter that is placed in front of the wearer, the mask is protective enough.”

(3) It doesn’t matter whether they’re Medical or handmade. As long as you fold your yarns efficiently to prevent a wind gust that can put out a candle, your mask is excellent even if made of tissue paper.

(4). Barrier face masks (BFM) do not prevent you from contracting disease but, they have reduce spread of infections when used widely in conjunction with other measures. Such measures include social distancing, not touching the face, eyes or mouth, washing of hands with soap for 20 secs or use of alcohol based hand sanitizers.”

(5) Barrier face masks from clothing materials are not allowed in healthcare settings or to be used by healthcare

(6) The material of construction is usually cloth(textile fabric), non-woven wadding, or paper-like materials. For these Barrier Masks, 100% cotton is preferred though, polyester, linen or knit fabric can be used.

(7) These face masks are recommended to be washed daily and preferably should be a double layer of fabric to increase the absorbency and effectiveness.

(8) It must be noted that several washes, drying and stretching of the mask over time reduce the effectiveness of the mask.

(9) It is not meant to prevent the virus but helps avoid the touching of the nose and mouth with dirty contaminated hands. That’s why you’re encouraged to wash your hands and use sanitizers where there’s no water.

