192 new coronavirus infections bringing the country’s toll 1532.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a statement on its verified Twetter handle @NCDCgov said the new infections were recorded in Lagos, Kano, Ogun, Bauchi, Bornu, Gombe, Sokoto, Edo, Jigawa, Zamfara, Rivers, Enugu, Delta, FCT and Nasarawa.

As has been the trend since the outbreak of the disease in the country, Lagos, the epicentre of the infection lead with 80 new cases, followed closely by Kano 38, with Ogun and Bauchi with 15 infections.

The tweet read, ”195 new cases of #COVID19 reported;

80-Lagos

38-Kano

15-Ogun

15-Bauchi

11-Borno

10-Gombe

9-Sokoto

5-Edo

5-Jigawa

2-Zamfara

1-Rivers

1-Enugu

1-Delta

1-FCT

1-Nasarawa

”As at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria”.

Discharged: 255

Deaths: 44