Again, Kano loses 5 prominent persons to Covid 19..see list

The unusual deaths, especially among the elite and prominent people in Kano, continued on Tuesday.

Those who died included, Alhaji Uba Adamu, the father of the Vice Chancellor of the National Open University, Prof Abdullah Adamu. He died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Also, a spiritual leader of the Murtala Mohammed Central Mosque in Kano, Sheik Tijjani Yola, has also died.

The renowned cleric died in the early hours of the day.

The source said, “He passed away at his residence in the Gwale area in Kano in the early hours of today and was laid to rest around 9am.”

According to the source, the death of Sheik Yola has left a big vacuum as he was managing one of the largest mosques in the city.

A former Speaker of the Jigawa state House of Assembly, Adamu Sarawa, died on Monday of undisclosed ailment.

Also, a former chairperson of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria, Kano State chapter, Hajiya Halima Shittu, also lost her life.

Shittu was said to have died at her residence at the NNDC Quarters on Tuesday morning and had since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

A lecturer at the Department of Architecture, Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil, Dr Ghali Umar, died three days ago.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mallam Abdullahi Abdullahi confirmed the death of lecturer.

He said the deceased had since been buried in accordance with the Islamic rites.

Residents have continued to entertain fears as the unusual deaths continue amidst the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

As of Tuesday, Kano has recorded 77 cases of COVID-19.