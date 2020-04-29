Buhari’s team lands in Kano, set for work

President of Nigeria, Buhari, has on Tuesday sent a team to Kano State as part of efforts to contain COVID-19 cases in the state.

The team met with state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on the directive of Buhari.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Abba Anwar, in a statement, said the team was led by Dr Sani Gwarzo and that they met with Ganduje at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

Besides Gwarzo, others in the committee are a former Director General of the NCDC, Prof Abdussalam Nasidi, and the Head of the Department of Health Services at the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Bimpe Adebiyi.

According to the statement by Anwar, Gwarzo said the team members were in Kano to find out what the state needed to contain COVID-19.

He added, “President Buhari directed us to do everything possible to support, reinforce and mobilise support even beyond the nation.

“Your Excellency in the special committee sent to Kano to work with the state government are experts in public health and other areas.

“In the special committee there are people like Prof Abdussalam Nasidi, the pioneer Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Contre, who is a professor of infectious diseases.

“There is also Dr Bimpe Adebiyi, who heads the Department of Health Services at the Federal Ministry of Health.”

In his remarks, Ganduje thanked Buhari for coming to the aid of the state . He restated his earlier call for more testing centres in the state, saying, “a testing centre is the nucleus of the fight against COVID-19.”

Nasidi, on his part, said the team was in Kano to reinforce already existing structures in the state