FG says no school resumption for now, “opening now is risky”

No date yet for the resumption of schools despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the gradual relaxation of the lockdown on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states.

The Federal Government also said that the West African Examinations Council has not cancelled its external exams as students will still have to go and take those exams when normalcy returns.

Minister of State for Education Emeka Nwajiuba made the clarification while replying to a question during the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Education cannot give any date yet on school resumption, saying the government was not ready to put children at risk by reopening schools.

The minister said: “The President actually addressed the issue of the opening of the economy gradually. Until that is done, we can’t foresee, or immediately tell you when all the schools will be reopened.

“It will not be proper for us to simply give you a date. It has to be in tandem with these opening terms. We don’t want to put our children at risk. None of these schools can function on their own without the society.

“On the question of children promoting to the next class, those exams will happen when we are satisfied that the children have learnt what is enough for them to move. For those who are in the exit classes of junior basic and senior secondary schools, we are preparing them and will continue to.

“This will go on until we are sure that they are equipped for the external examinations. The West African Examinations Council has not cancelled their external exams. It was postponed indefinitely. This indefinite nature is so that we can get a definite date. Students will still have to go and take those exams when we are sure that we have taken good care of the pupils.”