Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Gathering Restriction is 20 persons – PTF on Covid 19

Younews Ng April 29, 2020 Business, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 38 Views

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has given a breakdown of how the easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will be implemented.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday April 27, approved that as from May 4, the lockdown could be eased in phases to allow the recommencement of socio-economic activities, as with a 6:00 am t 8:00 pm curfew in place.

But according to the National Coordinator of the Task Force, Aliyu Sani, during Wednesday’s briefing, the easing of the lockdown does not give room for large crod gathering.

The general public was also advised to imbibe the use of face masks, and other hygiene methods.

On the issue of mass gatherings, Aliyu said there shall be no gatherings of more than 20 persons anywhere per time so as to ensure adherence to physical distancing.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

10 important things to note, as Face mask becomes compulsory

The whole easing of the lockdown is anchored basically on wearing face masks. So, we ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.