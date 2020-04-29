Ex Borno Gov, Goni is dead..last hours till 8.00 p.m on wed @ hospital

The former governor of Borno state, Alhaji Muhammad Goni is dead.

He died on Wednesday after a brief illness. Mr Goni, who was the first democratically elected governor of Borno State, died in his 80s.

A close family source who confirmed the passing of the elder statesman said he died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

A relative of the former governor, Lawan Kareto, who is a serving member of the Borno State executive council, also confirmed the development

Goni was a retired civil servant who was Governor of Borno State from 1979–1983 in the Nigerian Second Republic.

Mohammed Goni was born in 1942 in Kareto, Mobbar Local Government Area, Borno State.

He attended Maiduguri Middle School (1953–55), Borno Provincial Secondary School (1956–61), Provincial Secondary School, Kano (1962–63) and the Institute of Administration, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (1964–87), where he gained a BA (Administration), specialising in international affairs