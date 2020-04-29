Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Kidnapped Ekiti commissioner, director released, heavy ransoms paid !

April 29, 2020

The abducted Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Folorunsho Olabode has regained his freedom.

Sources in his Community, Iye-Ekiti revealed that the victim was freed unharmed after the necessary demands by the kidnappers were met..

Olabode was kidnapped by unknown gunmen, on Sunday evening, along Isan-Iludun road and a councilor who was in his entourage was shot dead by men of the underworld.

Report says, Olabode will be receives formally by governor Kayode Fayemi on Friday where he Olabode will speak to the press.

also released from the kidnappers’ den is the Director of Administration, Gbonyin Local Government Area, Mr. David Jejelowo.

They were kidnapped on Monday on the Ado Ekiti-Ikare road and spent four days in captivity before they were released.

