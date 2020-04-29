Sanwo-Olu reiterates 13 key rules on Covid-19 in Lagos from May 4

1.All places of worship remains closed until further notice.

2. Eateries and restaurants to open between 9am-3pm and are to do only takeout. No eat in. Also 9am-3pm only! Take note! Must wear gloves and masks.

3. Public transport. All commuters to wear masks and gloves. Handwashing equipment and thermometers must be provided. Buses to load 60% capacity. No standing. All airconditioners off! All commercial bikes suspended! Tricycles 2 passengers only.

4.Controlled easing phase for all businesses, . Banks and companies are as follows. All staff will work between 9am and 3pm. Maximum of 60% capacity on ground. Others to work from home.

5. All schools remain closed! Teach online!

6. Whistle blower Channels to be introduced for any one who flaunts the directives

7. All beaches, clubs, gyms, salon, cinemas, swimming pool remains closed!

8. Markets to open on designated days between 9am-3pm

9. 50% elevator capacity only

10. Funerals are permitted. Only 20 people permitted and that includes the officiating ministers. No party to follow it.

11. Curfew remains in place as directed by the President. 6am to 8pm.

12.Banks to operate from 8am.- 2pm

13. Review of compliance to be done again in 2 weeks!

All these will be effective from 4th of May, 2020.