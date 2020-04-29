President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday afternoon received a telephone call from the President of the United States, Donald Trump, during which the two leaders commiserated with each other on fatalities in their countries, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also shared ideas on how to successfully combat the health emergency.
The associated negative impacts of the pandemic on the world’s economy also came up for discussion.
The Nigerian President lauded his American counterpart for the various initiatives adopted by his government to contain the further spread of the virus across the United States.
He indicated Nigeria’s readiness to cooperate with the United States to fight this common unseen enemy.
President Buhari informed that Nigeria had taken a number of proactive measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 across the country.
Mohammed revealed that the conversation of both leaders centred on the efforts of the Nigerian government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
As of April 26, 2020, Nigeria has reported a total of 1,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with its death toll at 40.
The US, on the other hand, has recorded hundreds of thousands of infections while no fewer than 56,000 people are said to have died, with the was cases reported in New York.
He noted that Trump, on his part, declared his country’s support for Nigeria and promised to support the government’s effort with ventilators.
Mohammed said, “President Trump assured that the United States stands in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.
“President Trump also extends his best regards to the people of Nigeria.