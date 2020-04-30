204 new cases of #COVID19, now 1932 in Nigeria

Nigeria has recorded 204 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 1,932

According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, of the new infections, 80 are in Kano, 45 are in Lagos, while 12 are in Gombe.

Break down :

204 new cases of #COVID19 reported;

80-Kano

45-Lagos

12-Gombe

9-Bauchi

9-Sokoto

7-Borno

7-Edo

6-Rivers

6-Ogun

4-FCT

4-Akwa Ibom

4-Bayelsa

3-Kaduna

2-Oyo

2-Delta

2-Nasarawa

1-Ondo

1-Kebbi

11:50pm 30th April- 1932 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 319

Deaths: 58