204 new cases of #COVID19, now 1932 in Nigeria

Nigeria has recorded 204 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 1,932
According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, of the new infections, 80 are in Kano, 45 are in Lagos, while 12 are in Gombe.
Break down :
204 new cases of #COVID19 reported;
80-Kano
45-Lagos
12-Gombe
9-Bauchi
9-Sokoto
7-Borno
7-Edo
6-Rivers
6-Ogun
4-FCT
4-Akwa Ibom
4-Bayelsa
3-Kaduna
2-Oyo
2-Delta
2-Nasarawa
1-Ondo
1-Kebbi
11:50pm 30th April- 1932 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 319
Deaths: 58