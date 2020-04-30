7 reasons why we should beware as Lockdown Ease begins May 4

The are unannounced rejoicing and sense if expected freedom as some states under Lockdown inch towards May 4.

Lockdown ease in phases is starting, but there are reasons to exercise restraints. It is not yet Uhuru..

YOU NEWS media presents reasons to beware of hiding dangers..

1. # (History has repetitive value)

During the 1918 flu pandemic…. Spanish inluencer, Cities that eased restrictions early saw a spike in cases.

As the pandemic subsides, lockdown were eased.. But it turned out that the pullback was premature — and flu deaths started to rise once again. Second waves occurred only after the relaxation of interventions.”

The lesson here is to not take social distancing measures for granted. This will be a hard call to make, because it’s going to be difficult to predict when the coronavirus is truly gone.

2. # (Experts advice)

Lifting coronavirus lockdown measures too early could spark a “deadly resurgence” in infections, the World Health Organization chief has warned.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries should be cautious about easing restrictions, even as some struggle with the economic impact.

3. # (Fact & figure cases)

We have never seen a country easing covid-19 lockdown when its confirmed cases are rising embarrassingly. 196 cases again on Wednesday night. We will soon discover that it is better to be alive than anything else.

There was lockdown yet the figures keep rising. What will happen when the lockdown is relaxed can be best imagined.

4. # ( Example 1)

When Germany eases lockdown , spread of coronavirus worsens almost immediately.Having relaxed restrictions in Germany over the last week they’ve seen a rise in the transmission rate of coronavirus and Chancellor Merkel has said publically and she’s made it clear that they might need a second lockdown in Germany if the infection rate. continues to rise.

…Another round of lockdown may begin May 6.

5. # ( Disobedience/disregard for rules )

It is clear that many do not obey rules during total lockdown.Now, so many will carry on as if all is now well.

The rules are many, i.e:

Eateries and restaurants to open between 9am-3pm and are to do only takeout. No eat in. Also 9am-3pm only! Take note! Must wear gloves and masks.

3. Public transport. All commuters to wear masks and gloves. Handwashing equipment and thermometers must be provided. Buses to load 60% capacity. No standing. All airconditioners off! All commercial bikes suspended! Tricycles 2 passengers only.

Social distancing practices have to be sustained. Social distancing for months,may be challenging, but that really might be what’s necessary to save as many lives as possible.

And the public health gains have to be weighed with the strain that social distancing is and will continue to put on families — especially those who need to leave their homes for their only source of income — and the economy overall..The big question is how many people will obey.

6. # ( No vaccine yet)

Why we’re not overreacting to the coronavirus.

But the hard lesson is that social distancing may be needed for months, maybe even until a vaccine is produced a year or so from now, to save lives.

The question, given the reality of how long social distancing may be necessary, is how people are going to get through this. Even beyond the damage to the economy and the loss of income involved, people are going to miss out on a lot of the experiences that enriched and validated their lives before.

7. # (Example 2)

Great Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was also pressured to relax the lockdown but he refused flatly. He said :”keep your impatience in check. I am not going to fritter all the gains we have made by relaxing the lockdown too early”. There are economists ten times better than Charles Soludo in Britain. Great leaders don’t buckle under meaningless pressure. They act decisively.