Breaking: Video vixen, Picture Kodak, allegedly dies in Clarence Peters’ house

A video vixen, Love Divine, well known through her videos and social media handle on Instagram as Picture Kodak, has allegedly died in the house cum studio of music and video producer, Clarence Peters.

According to available informationto YOU NEWS, Picture Kodak reportedly died in the house of the video producer, who is also the son of ace musician, Shina Peters, late on Wednesday.

Nollywood diva, Clarion Chukwurah, who has since married and remarried in U.S is Clarence mother.

A short video clip, which has gone viral, was said to be her last recording before she succumbed to death.

She posted a video about four hours before her death on Instagram.

One of Nigeria’s topflight session men and music video producer extraordinaire, Clarence Peters will soon be a guest of the police to explain what went wrong as a popular video vixen died yesterday, Wedneday, April 29th, 2020, in Clarence Peters’ Omole Estate home while charging her phone.

YOU NEWS gathered that all efforts to save her proved abortive as Clarence and other production team rushed her to a nearby hosipital in Omole where she was declared dead on arrival..BID

The late video vixen, LD as she was fondly referred to by admirers had appeared in several music videos of notable artistes with her most recent being Poco Dance with a male dancer.

Postings on the social media also had it that her mum paid her a visit some days before her death.

On her social media page, she described herself as: “Dancer, choreographer, style influencer.”

The has been no official response from Peters or his publicist as at press time