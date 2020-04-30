Eniola Badmus explains why she is Charging N150k For N500k Giveaway

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has said that the commission taken for the N500,000 giveaway is for bank charges and stamp duty.

Ms. Badmus was at the center of social media controversy after her chat with a philanthropist, who wanted to give out N500,000 to hungry Nigerians, using the actress’ platform, appeared on the social media.

The 42-year-old actress demanded for 30% commission, which is N150,000 for using her name and platform to do the N500,000 giveaway.

Her action turned her into a the butt of social media criticisms on Wednesday until late in the evening she responded that the N150,000 she demanded was meant to offset bank charges and commissions.

She said, “This particular person indicated interest to do a 500 hundred thousand Naira giveaway and I felt there will be extra cost for bank charges and stamp duty, which I wasn’t going to bare the transfer charges for that, so I asked.”