Fayemi makes man who refuses son entry quarantine Ambassador

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi has said that, good value begets honour .

He said while hosting, the New Ekiti Quarantine Ambassador Mr Femi Adeoye, the man who disallowed his son from coming home with him in Ado Ekiti after the son’s unauthorized trip to Lagos .

He has been made an ambassador to campaign for quarantine and contact Tracing by the Ekiti State Government.

Comdr Adeoye is certainly a role model in integrity and patriotism. As a principled Ekiti man he insisted that his son who sneaked back into Ado-Ekiti will not be allowed into his house until he is quarantined for 14 days (and have his status determined through test) as stipulated by the Executive Order on Covid-19 and protocol for preventing community spread of Covid-19 in the state….

Governor Fayemi, while commending Adeoye said: “You represent the kind of self- discipline, selflessness and sense of collective responsibility that our state and nation need desperately today to progress”