Just in: 25 trapped as eight-storey building collapses in Owerri

Fifteen persons have, been rescued from the rubble while one person has unfortunately been reported dead, from the building collapse in Owerri.

The eight-storey building that has collapsed in Imo State, we were told is leaving several persons trapped.

Located along the Yar’ Adua Drive in Owerri, the state capital, the building was said to have been under construction at the time of the incident on Thursday.

Rescue operations are currently ongoing and so far.

About 25 persons were trapped