Lagos NURTW Boss, MC Oluomo’s Mother Dies, burial fixed for 3.30

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has lost his mother, Zinat Abebi Omotowo.

And this afternoon she will be buried.

Alhaja Abebi Zinat Omotonwo who passed away peacefully at her residence will be buried today according to Islamic rites.

She was said to have passed away in her sleep on Thursday, 30th of April, 2020.

She was in her late 80s.

They appreciate their concern and uses this avenue to inform them that the burial will be attended strictly by family members Only.

We appreciate and understand that there are so many people who would have loved to pay their last respect to our late Mother Alhaja Abebi Zinat Omotonwo but will be unable to do so due to the present ban on large gatherings.

Please phone call or text messages will be appreciated. Thanks for your understanding and Cooperation.