Ade Enitan, Intensive care nurse dies after testing positive for Covid-19

An intensive care nurse, who worked at the William Harvey Hospital in Kent, has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Adekunle Enitan died in the hospital’s intensive care unit last Friday.

The 55-year-old had worked at the hospital in Ashford for five years.

He has been described by colleagues as a kind, cheery soul who went above and beyond to care for patients.

The father-of-two was known to colleagues as Ade.

Yvonne Davis, ITU Senior Sister said: “We are deeply saddened to lose Ade. He cared deeply about what he did. I am proud to have called him my friend. We will all miss him greatly.”

In a moving tribute Adekunle’s wife Temitayo, son Martin and daughter Divine paid tribute.

They said: “Adekunle was a great father and husband who cared deeply for us as well as others around him.”

“We are all very thankful for the memories that we shared with him. He is now gone but he will never be forgotten and his spirit will always be beside us.”

Susan Acott, Chief Executive of East Kent Hospitals said: “Ade was a very experienced intensive care nurse and valued member of the ITU team.”

“We are immensely proud of Ade’s service with us, going above and beyond to care for some of our sickest patients.”

A permanent memorial at the hospital will be arranged in order to remember