Ex-Bank Director dies of Coronavirus in Kano

Rufai Abdulmalik, a retired senior manager with the defunct Bank of the North has died of suspected symptoms of COVID-19 in Kano. He died on Thursday morning

Late Abdulmalik, cousin to Ohinoyi of Ebira Community in Kano, Aliyu Abdulmalik, died at a federal hospital in the city.

YOU NEWS learnt that the late Banker had been on self isolation upon return from a condolence visit to Dr Aliyu’s family who died of Covid -19 in Katsina.

Late Dr. Aliyu Yakubu whose death was announced by Katsina state was an in-law to Rufai Abdulmalik and a distant cousins as both hailed from Kogi Royal family .

The source further explained that “upon his return from Daura, and subsequent confirmation by Governor Masari that Dr. Aliyu died of Coronavirus, he took to self isolation over the last 14 days.”

He said: “Just yesterday evening, we noticed Covid -19 symptoms, and rushed him to health facility only to give up the ghost.

Confirming his death in a telephone conversation, Tiijjani Aliyu, cousin to late Abdulmalik said “I’ve just received the sad news and I’m heading to the hospital to join the Ohinoyi of Ebira community to evacuate his remain for proper burial.”

The Wokilin of Ebira Community in Kano, Alhaji Yahaya Sadiq described his death as “devastating tragic news.”