How Rainstorm killed 18-year-old boy, renders over 500 homeless in Delta

Iyede kingdom, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, who are not only grappling with the Covid-19 lockdown, but faced with the agony of being displaced following the rainstorm that wreaked havoc in some communities and killed one person.

The disaster, which claimed the life of Ataregre Naphtal, aged 18, from Ekreme in Otor-lyede, also left some persons injured in Otor-Iyede, Ekuigbo-lyede, Ogewho and Oghara-lyede, and has rendered more than 500 people homeless after the rainfall that was accompanied by heavy storms.

According to the grieving father of the deceased, Mr. Ataregre Peter, “My (late) son was outside playing with his friends when the thunder struck and he died immediately. We have no other option than to bury him soon after confirming that he was dead.

A source in the community said that aside from the death, “there were many others who sustained varying degrees of injuries as houses were destroyed in the rainstorm that lasted about two hours.

“As we battle with the coronavirus induced lockdown, the community will have to grapple with darkness as many electric poles were destroyed leaving the community in total blackout as we speak. We plead that the State Emergency Agency (SEMA) should come to our rescue as over 500 people are presently homeless.”

Also speaking, a community leader and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Youth Monitoring and Mentoring, Mr. Jonathan Umukoro, said: “The rainstorm was a terrible incident that has destroyed many buildings, including the Oghara Iyede Town Hall. It destroyed over 50 houses. Most of our property have been destroyed. This is beyond our capacity and we call for help from relevant government agencies and well-meaning individuals.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area, Mr. Emmanuel Egbabor, has condoled with the family of the deceased and assured that he will immediately visit the area to ascertain the level of damage and ensure that succour gets to the displaced persons.

In another development, two yet-to-be identified inmates in the early hours of Tuesday escaped the Nigeria Correctional Service, Sapele in Delta State. It was gathered that five others in their attempt to escape were shot and are currently receiving treatment at the Central Hospital, Sapele.

The inmates were said to have mounted objects with which they scaled the fence of the facility around the women’s wing. The five injured were reportedly caught in their attempt to join the duo who are still at large.

Inmates on Monday protested against the number of their colleagues freed during the visit of the Chief Judge