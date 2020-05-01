Osun govt warns Citizen against fraudsters asking money for Amotekun recruitment

The attention of the State Government has been called to the activities of some unscrupulous persons who are demanding money from citizens of Osun across different communities of the State to obtain the recruitment form into the Amotekun Corps.

The State Government of Osun hereby disowns the activities of these criminally-minded people in its entirety. Please spread the message. recruitment into Amotekun Corps is free.

Resist and report anyone who comes to you or to your community with this evil plot.

Signed: Funke Egbemode

Honorable Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation