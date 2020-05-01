Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Teacher dies because she was denied coronavirus tests

Younews Ng May 1, 2020 Business, Events, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 18 Views

A beloved Brooklyn schoolteacher died from complications of COVID-19 after she was initially denied coronavirus tests, her family said.
Mungin, 30, is a “one-of-a-kind educator” who had a “transformational impact on her students and colleagues,” according to a campus statement issued Tuesday.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Creative Writing from The University of Massachusetts.

Despite repeated pleas that for help after exhibiting various symptoms of the virus, Mungin was twice denied COVID-19 testing at Brooklyn’s Brookdale Hospital.

Her friend for more than a decade said, Nohemi Maciel old ABC News, “She died not only because of COVID-19, but because we live in a world that is racist and anti black.

