A beloved Brooklyn schoolteacher died from complications of COVID-19 after she was initially denied coronavirus tests, her family said.

Mungin, 30, is a “one-of-a-kind educator” who had a “transformational impact on her students and colleagues,” according to a campus statement issued Tuesday.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Creative Writing from The University of Massachusetts.

Despite repeated pleas that for help after exhibiting various symptoms of the virus, Mungin was twice denied COVID-19 testing at Brooklyn’s Brookdale Hospital.

Her friend for more than a decade said, Nohemi Maciel old ABC News, “She died not only because of COVID-19, but because we live in a world that is racist and anti black.