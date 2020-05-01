An eyewitness has given a vivid account of how the video vixen named Kodak died from electrocution at Clarence Peters’ house.

It was earlier reported that Love Divine or Kodak got electrocuted while charging her phone at the Omole Estate home of music video director, Clarence Peters on Wednesday, April 29th evening.

She was later rushed to a hospital around the area where she was pronounced dead. An eyewitness who was present at the moment she died has given an account as can be read below,

“Note, her phone doesn’t have a pouch, she wasn’t wearing slippers and she was sweating on her palms. She was sitting on the floor. Where she saw was on the entrance and the door is a slide. U know where the slide door is fixed the railings is made of iron and her thigh was on it.

“The moment the current pass through to her hands and went through her body then she tried throwing the phone. That was when we noticed the phone fell on her chest and burnt her chest leaving on her skin the scale of a burnt pressing iron. At this point we had a faint sound from her slowly lying her back to the ground.

“U know she’s a lovely queen. We had thought she was making a selfie video all this while until we saw smoke from her chest. Immediately we called for help, they brought her out and we start blowing air for ventilation”.