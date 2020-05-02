12 dangers associated with Face mask..Use with Caution!

In Nigeria of today, the barefaced are already frowned upon. Face Mask is the order of the day.

YOU NEWS helping everyone stay informed, to beware, so that prevention does not lead you to another problem … let’s use the mask knowingly.

(1) Be careful

Prolonged use of the mask produces hypoxia.

(An absence of enough oxygen in the tissues to sustain bodily functions)

(2) Breathing over and over exhaled air turns into carbon dioxide, which is why we feel dizzy.

This intoxicates the user and much more when he must move, carry out displacement actions.

(3). It causes discomfort, loss of reflexes and conscious thought.

(4). It generates great fatigue. Face mask may reduce Oxygen in take, and deficiency causes glucose breakdown and endangered lactic acid rise.

(5). Face masks may trap heat, causing greater humidity and increasing skin fragility.

(6). Some people drive their car with the mask on, that is very dangerous, because, the stale air can make the driver lose consciousness.

It is recommended to use it only if you have someone in front seat or very close, and it is important to remember to lift it every 10 minutes to continue feeling healthy.

(7). It is counterproductive for people who serve the public for 8 hours, as they are intoxicating themselves without knowing it.

(8). Experts fear masks can create a false sense of security, tempting wearers to ignore social distancing, or may be seen as a substitute for other measures such as handwashing…Wearing a mask is tricky because it can create a false sense of security.

(9). Since the outer surface can become contaminated, wearers risk infecting themselves if they remove them clumsily.

(10). Homemade covers such as scarves can become damp, turning them into a potential transmission route. NAFDAC gave denied warnings about using local fabrics with caution. It is instructive.

(11). Masks can also cause skin damage through sweating and rubbing, leading to other forms of infection.

(12). Some homemade masks carry particular dangers; consumers have tried adapting vacuum cleaner filters that may contain dangerous particles