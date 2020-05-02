The plant, located in Logansport, is one of several that voluntarily shut down operations towards the end of April to help prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the Cass County Health Department’s administrator, Serenity Alter, about 890 employees tested positive, though a spokesperson for Tyson did not confirm the number.

“Since this is an ever-changing situation, we are not disclosing the number of confirmed cases associated with a plant,” Hi Yang told the publication.

Yang revealed 2,200 people worked at the specific location. A few hundred employees have yet to be tested.