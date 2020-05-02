Abuja records 43 covid cases, AiT staff have larger share !

43 residents of the nation’s capital, Abuja who tested positive for the virus on Friday, several of them were staff of the broadcasting outfit.

However, the organisation in a statement late Friday said its founder, his daughter-in-law, three children and other relatives had tested positive for COVID-19. The statement was silent on the number of staff who had tested positive.

Health officials in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), as well as Epidemiologists from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), have concluded plans to screen the headquarters of the Daar Communications Plc, owners of RayPower and African Independent Television (AIT) in Abuja after the outfit’s founder, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and some members of his family tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

And now sources are saying the company may

be closed down.. the relevant health officials who went to the station may have concluded plans to screen the newsroom, the control room, production studio and engineering section to ascertain their level of contamination.

“If all these four places are contaminated, we would be left with no option than to shut down the entire station for decontamination”, said a health officials who pleaded anonymity.