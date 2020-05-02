Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Nigeria records 220 new COVID-19 cases, total now 2,388

May 2, 2020

Nigeria has recorded 220 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 2,388.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle on Saturday.

It also announced that fatalities from coronavirus-related complications have increased to 85.

A breakdown of data from the NCDC showed that 17 patients died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Nigeria.

The data also showed that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours, The PUNCH reports.

It tweeted, “220 new cases of #COVID19:

Lagos – 62, FCT – 52, Kaduna – 31, Sokoto – 13, Kebbi – 10, Yobe – 9, Borno – six, Edo – five, Bauchi – five, Gombe – four, Enugu – four, Oyo – four, Zamfara – three, Nasarawa – two, Osun – two, Ebonyi – two, Kwara – two, Kano – two, and Plateau – two.

“2,388 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Discharged: 385; Deaths: 85.”

