Kogi govt denies the cost of rain destroyed isolation centre @ N7billion

It cost Kogi State 7 billion naira (18 million dollars)

To build and Equiped the Isolation center which the rain destroyed yesterday

Yahaya Bello, the Kogi State governor has allegedly claimed.

Though there is no smoke without fire, expectedly, the spending has been denied..

The isolation center, located at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, was reportedly damaged by a storm on Tuesday.

But in a statement on Saturday, Kingsley Fanwo, commissioner for information and communication, said the isolation centre was built for Lassa Fever patients and not for COVID-19 cases.

“The Isolation Centre at the Federal Medical Center was built for Lassa Fever for the institution by the State Government. The Federal Medical Center approached the State Government to help them put in place an Isolation Centre where Lassa Fever patients could be kept before their transfer to Management Centres.?”

Fanwo said the state does not have such resources to expend on building an isolation centre but that it is prepared for “any eventuality”.

He added that the state’s isolation centres for COVID-19 are in Fareec Clinic, Lokoja; Confluence Diagnostic Centre, Lokoja, and a clinic donated to the state in Ankpa.

” China, the epicenter of the Virus didn’t even spend that much to construct an Isolation Center. Not even Lagos, that is the epicenter of COVID-19 in Nigeria has spent such amount on Isolation Centres,” Fanwo said.

“Kogi doesn’t have such resources and even if we do, they shall be expended on infrastructure and economic expansion program that have been the hallmarks of the Governor Yahaya Bello administration.

“The State Government is committed to the health perspective of COVID-19 instead of the commercial angle.

He said the contractor who handled the project has been called to fix the damaged isolation centre.

According to the state government, the state has not recorded any case of COVID-19.