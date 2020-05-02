Lockdown Vigilante arrest robbers in Ota, Ogun State

The vigilante efforts in ,Ota ,Ogun state neighborhood paid off yesterday morning when these robbers who have been operating through out the night was eventually caught in the morning after a marathon manhunt..

After a long chase, one of them, who happened to be the junior brother of the main culprit was caught.

He eventually led the vigilante to the house where his brother was hiding..After a long search, even at the point of giving up, somebody, out of curiosity decided to open a disused freezer…and lo and behold, the fugitive was found and pulled out.

The beaten given to the two was brutal as they were led to the house of Alhaji Okesola, the CDC chairman of the area.

The DPO at Ifo who was contacted later came with his men to whisk them away…