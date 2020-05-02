Nigeria Reports 238 New Cases Of COVID-19 As Deaths Rise To 68

Nigeria has recorded 238 new cases of COVID-19 as deaths rose to 68, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in a tweet on Friday.

The new cases bring the country’s number of total infections to 2,170.

For the second consecutive day, Kano recorded the highest number of cases in the country with 92 infections. The FCT posted 36 cases and Lagos reported 30.

The number of infections has risen due to the increased capacity for testing across the country, the NCDC has said.

Earlier on Friday, the NCDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu said at a press briefing Nigeria had tested about 2,000 samples on Thursday, the country’s highest in one day.

On Tuesday, the NCDC said it has set the target of testing two million people within the next three months.

Experts believe cases will continue to rise as more testing is carried out.