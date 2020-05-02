Osokoya, other intimate dance group members mourn kodak

Yemi Osokoya (in yellow) , son of famous media practitioner Jide Osokoya and the remaining members of the Westsyde Lifestyle NG dance group,which she belonged, are still mourning, unable to grapple with the reality of her death.

The only female member if the wave making and promising group, Divine popularly known as Kodak(first on the roll) was a dynamic force in the group” a source said.

The 24 year-old dancing star met her untimely death on Wednesday April 29, 2020 when she was electrocuted while trying to charge her handset.

Her Port-Harcourt, River State based family too are in shock over the irreparable loss.

“So sad to loose lovely, lively and jovial Kodak! ”

Jide, the father if one of the group members, who had come to know them well said.