Wike reveals how Pastor tests positive for COVID-19 after praying for dead patient’s recovery
May 2, 2020
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said a pastor had tested positive for Coronavirus after praying for a deceased COVID-19 patient in the state.
Those, who also tested positive for the virus include two children of the deceased.
Wike stated this while giving an update on efforts by the state government to contain the pandemic.
