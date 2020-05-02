Wike reveals how Pastor tested positive for COVID-19 after praying for dead patient’s recovery
Younews Ng
May 2, 2020
Investigation, News, Politics, Trending
88 Views
Pastor tests positive for COVID-19 after praying for dead patient’s recovery slideshow 2020-05-02
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said a pastor had tested positive for Coronavirus after praying for a deceased COVID-19 patient in the state.
Those, who also tested positive for the virus include two children of the deceased.
Wike stated this while giving an update on efforts by the state government to contain the pandemic.
Check Also
43 residents of the nation’s capital, Abuja who tested positive for the virus on Friday, ...