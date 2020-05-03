Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

CBN Stops Banks from Sacking Staff

Younews Ng May 3, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 26 Views

The Central Bank of Nigeria has suspended the laying off of staff going on in commercial banks.

The apex bank made this decision after its Bankers Committee meeting of the second of May.

In a Press Release by CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, he said;

“A special meeting of the Bankers’ Committee was convened on May 2, 2020, to further review the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian banking industry.

“The Committee particularly deliberated on the issue of the operating costs of banks in view of the disruptions emanating from the global economic difficulties and decided as follows:

“In order to help minimize and mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on families and livelihoods, no bank in Nigeria shall retrench or lay-off any staff of any cadre (including full-time and part-time).”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Another Emir is dead, hours after burial of Rano emir !

Less than 24 hours after the death of the Emir of Rano, Dr Tafida Abubakar ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.