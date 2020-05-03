el-Rufai reveals how he infected four persons with COVID-19

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, on Saturday, said he was the index COVID-19 case who infected four others in the state.

The governor said, “Each and every case of COVID-19 we’ve had in the state was imported. I was the index case, fortunately, I would say, because it served to scare everyone in the state to come to the reality that COVID-19 is real; it’s not a joke.

“I got it in Abuja and I infected four other people. Happily, all of us are okay now. We are all back to our normal lives. We didn’t want to expose any of our frontline workers to any risk, so we have a lot of PPEs for all our health workers.”

He stated that the state government had provided N5m in life insurance coverage for each health worker who dies of COVID-19 in the line of duty.

El-Rufai said, “We also insured their (health workers) lives to the tune of N5m. Anyone that dies in this process, his family will get N5m and we have an additional disability insurance for those that get sick and cannot walk but are not dead.

“We are also giving a special allowance to all health workers, as well as extraordinary allowances for those on the frontlines. This is the broad strategy that we’ve adopted in Kaduna State and we are implementing it with all