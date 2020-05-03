Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ganduje dazed by new cases, makes U-turn, oks lockdown @ Ramadan

Younews Ng May 3, 2020 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 16 Views

Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, has change is thinking, now calling for compliance with the lockdown in the state two days, totally, after asking the Federal Government to ease the restriction.

But Ganduje asked the Federal Government to ease the 14-day total lockdown on Thursday, saying it would result in economic hardship in the state..and particularly for the sake of Ramadan.

The governor’s appeal, however, led to an outrage on social media, with many commenters asking him to prioritise the health of residents.

On Friday, Kano recorded 92 new cases – the highest daily figure to be reported in any state in Nigeria within 24 hours.

After the new cases recorded on Friday, the governor in a series of tweets on Saturday said the lockdown was necessary to curb the spread of the virus.

He also urged residents to obey the lockdown order and maintain social distancing

“I reiterate my plea for all Kano citizens to adhere to the lockdown rule. We need to slow down the virus and this is only possible with social distancing. Please stay in your homes

