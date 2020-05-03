How Unicef communication expert died in Kano..his last hours

Malam Rabiu Musa, Head of Communications in the Kano Field Office of UNICEF, is dead.

His son, Musa Rabiu, who broke the news of his death said that the UNICEF official died on Saturday at the age of 60.

Though no official statement has been made by UNICEF or the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the cause of his death, but the suspicion is the COVID-19 which is currently ravaging the world.

Rabiu has been a front line communication expert at the forefront of COVID-19 campaigns since its outbreak in Kano state.

“My dad died at about 3 a.m on Saturday, after battling with a sickness for a few days.

“Although, we noticed symptoms suspected to be of CoronaVirus, but the result of the test conducted is not yet out.

“A week ago, he complained of sore throat and malaria, but after few days of medication, he became normal.

“Few days later, he complained that he was finding it difficult to breath.

“He also complained that no matter how short he walked, he loses breath. So, he was taken to the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Dala, on Friday where he gave up,” Babangida said.

Rabiu has since been buried at about 4 p.m. Nigerian time by officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)..

He is survived by seven children and one wife.