Incredible ! Thief Surrenders self to Police, as stolen bag glues to his head

A thief identified as Osagie on Monday surrendered himself to police divisional station at Agbor in Delta State as the bag of beans he stole from a shop around the market area in Agbor refused to be off loaded from his head.

Confessing, Osagie who is a motor mechanics said, he went out as early as 2am on Monday 27th April to break the shop which was to enable him have something to eat with his family since he has not been able to go out and earn money since the lockdown began in Delta state .

Police who were unable to bring down the bag of Beans from Osagie’s head however had sigh of relief as the owner of the shop came around to recite some incantations which thereafter aided the off loading of the bag of beans from Osagie’s head.

In what seemed to be a spiritual razzmaz, the owner of the beans was later seen around the police premises singing “tease songs” and lamenting that this is not the first time this is happening as she has suffered countless losses arising from thief outbreaks .

On hearing Osagie’s version of the story however, the shop owner, opened the bag of Beans in question and gave Osagie half of the bag plus other food ingredients saying that government locking down without palliative measure is act of wickedness and dehumanization.