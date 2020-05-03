Kidnapped Oyo Islamic cleric’s twins regain freedom

Twins of popular Oyo Islamic cleric, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold have been released barely 8 days after they were abducted.

This is coming days after the abductors demanded for £100,000 which is equivalent to N55 million for the release of the children.

The twins, a boy and a girl who are children of Sheikh Taofeeq Akewugbagold were kidnapped by gunmen in Ibadan, the state capital of Oyo state about a week ago.

According to Akewugbagold, the twins were released to their father beside a bush this morning around 5:30am.

He revealed the release of the twins via his Facebook account.

It was not clear how much he paid as ransom.

Alhaji Akewugbagold thanked everyone for the support and prayers and also appreciated God for returning his beloved kids.

He wrote;

“ALHAMDULILLAH! AT 5.30AM OF SUNDAY 3RD MAY MY ABDUCTED TWIN KIDS ARE RELEASED TO ME BESIDE A BUSH AFTER 8DAYS IN AN UNKNOWN LAND. THANKS TO U ALL FOR FOR YOUR PRAYERS AND SUPPORT, JAZAKUMULLAHU KHAIRAN. ABERE MI BO SINU OKUN, OLOUN YO PADA FUN MI.”