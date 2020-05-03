Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Pregnant Access Bank Cashier Collapses In Lagos After Receiving Sack Letter

May 3, 2020

Pregnant cashier at the Ketu/Ikorodu branch of Access Bank affected by the bank’s mass retrenchment of staff, collapsed on Saturday after hearing of her dismissal, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The cashier simply identified as Taiwo, is about three months pregnant.

The bank had announced plans to sack its workers as a result of the negative impact of the Coronavirus outbreak. SaharaReporters gathered that many of the bank’s staff received their sack letters via email over the weekend with shock and grief.

A colleague of the lady, who collapsed, spoke with SaharaReporters on the phone.

He said, “Her name is Taiwo. When she got the news today, she collapsed. There were two of them affected by the mass retrenchment from Ketu/Ikorodu Road branch, as of now. We will get to know more on Monday about others who were affected. The Taiwo lady is about two or three months pregnant.

“When she heard the news, she collapsed. It was friends and family around her that rushed her to the hospital.”

