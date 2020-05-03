Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

This is new DG of NEMA : AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.), as new Director-General (DG) of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Muhammed’s appointment took effect from Thursday, April 30, 2020, taking over from the former DG of the agency, Engr. Mustapha Y. Maihaja.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr Willie Bassey, Saturday evening, Muhammed would serve for an initial period of four years.

