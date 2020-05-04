BREAKING: Nigeria records 245 new COVID-19 cases, total now 2,802

Nigeria has recorded 245 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2,802.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on its website on Monday.

It added that the number of patients that have died from coronavirus-related complications have increased to 93.

It said, “On the 4th of May 2020, 245 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 2, 802 cases have been confirmed, 417 cases have been discharged and 93 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 245 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(76), Katsina(37), Kano(23), FCT(19), Jigawa(32), Borno(18), Edo(10), Bauchi(9), Adamawa(6) Oyo(5), Ogun(5), Ekiti(1), Osun(1), Benue(1), Niger(1), Zamfara(1).”