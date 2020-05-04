Though these advisories and measures have constantly been dissipated through various mediums, still, there are millions who do not understand what they really mean.

Here is what it means to self-isolate, self-quarantine and to keep a distance.

Isolation

Isolation means separating people who are ill with symptoms of COVID-19 and may be infectious to prevent the spread of the disease.

Distancing

Physical distancing means being physically apart. It is recommended that you keep at least one metre (3 feet) distance from others.

This is a general measure that everyone should take even if they are well with no known exposure to COVID-19.

Alternatively called SOCIAL DISTANCING.

Quarantine

Quarantine means restricting activities or separating people who are not ill but may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The goal is to prevent the spread of the disease at the time when people just develop symptoms.