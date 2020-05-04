EFCC set to arraign Ex-Minister Turaki, others over alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is to be arraigned alongside one other person and two companies over allegations of multi-million naira fraud.

Those to be arraigned along with the former minister are Sampson Okpetu, who served as Turali’s special assistant, as well as Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited which allegedly belong to Okpetu.

The defendants are to appear before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High court sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital on 16 counts filed against them by the EFCC.

Turaki was the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs from 2013 to 2015.

He also served as the Supervising Minister of Labour from 2014 to 2015.