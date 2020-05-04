Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

EFCC set to srraign Ex-Minister Turaki, others over alleged fraud

Younews Ng May 4, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 32 Views

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is to be arraigned alongside one other person and two companies over allegations of multi-million naira fraud.

Those to be arraigned along with the former minister are Sampson Okpetu, who served as Turali’s special assistant, as well as Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited which allegedly belong to Okpetu.

The defendants are to appear before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High court sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital on 16 counts filed against them by the EFCC.

Turaki was the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs from 2013 to 2015.

He also served as the Supervising Minister of Labour from 2014 to 2015.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

CBN Stops Banks from Sacking Staff

The Central Bank of Nigeria has suspended the laying off of staff going on in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.