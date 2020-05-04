FG to disinfects all schools against CoronaVirus b/4 opening

All schools nationwide is to be disinfected, before they can be opened.

The Federal Government on Monday announced that it would soon commence the disinfection and decontamination of schools across the country.

Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood, disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said the Federal Ministry of Environment would get the data of schools nationwide from the Federal Ministry of Education.

Mahmood said, “We are initiating a programme of decontaminating and disinfecting our schools before they open.

“Because subsequently in the phases (of reopening the lockdown), I believe we will get to that point when we start opening the schools.

“So, we will be liaising with the Federal Ministry of Education to make sure we have the needed data to carry out the exercise.”

Although the minister did not state when the exercise would start, he said his ministry had been making efforts to commence the programme.