Nasarawa lawmakers panic, as colleague died of COVID-19, Assembly shut down!

They all attended his burial, not knowing he died if CoronaVirus.

..and this is where the big problem lies. Test from his blood sample, just confirm positive days after..Now, alarm has blown !

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Sunday in Lafia announced the closure of the state’s House of Assembly following the result showing the lawmaker, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, died as a result of COVID-19.

Though the did is done , YOU NEWS gathered that the closure is to enable the State Government trace all the contacts the dead lawmaker had in recent times, primarily those at the burial.

With ‘ had l know’ minds, the Speaker and all members of the Assembly have now agreed to be isolated and their samples have been taken for COVID-19 test.

Adamu, who was the first casualty from the novel virus in the state, died on Thursday in Keffi.

He was the representative of Nasarawa Central Constituency. He took ill and was admitted at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi, where his sample was collected, having shown symptoms of COVID-19.

Before the result could return, he had died and his remains buried according to Islamic rights in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

“But when his result came out on Saturday, it was positive.

“Unfortunately, all those who attended the burial did so not knowing his status.

“The member participated in all the Assembly sittings, a development which has complicated our situation.”

The governor said the state currently has recorded eight active COVID-19 cases and one death from the virus.