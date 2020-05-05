Dokpesi’s sec & personal asst. death debunked.. Ex-sec dies of non covid issue !

News of Dokpesi’s Secretary and Personal Assistant’s Death , has been debunked as far from truth.

A source told us, “it is raving in the concocted minds of fake news and half truth carrier

“This is farthest from the truth and this so called Ajayi A.J. (if he truly exists) spreading the false news should show us which Personal Assistant and Personal Secretary of Dokpesi died of COVID-19.

“High Chief Raymond Dokpesi tested positive to COVID-19 alongside 7 of his family members and they are all in Gwagwalada and doing very well. Infact, everyone is stable.

YOU NEWS gathered that, the fake peddlers of fake news may have got wind of the fact that..

“The same day Chief Dokpesi tested positive, his former Secretary for over thirty years who retired two years ago and is based in Lagos passed on ”

He died after a protracted illness which includes depression (the man had lost his beloved daughter 2 years ago and had not been able to recover). It was not a good day for the DAAR family.

Our reliable source added:

“Indeed, it is wicked for anyone to attribute the death of Prince Macaulay Asikaka Ogbaki , former secretary to High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, to COVID-19. And even more wicked to say he died in Abuja because of the AIT environment.

“AIT is not in Chaos. Health and Safety measures have been taken to ensure that all staff are safe. You will notice that even the flagship news at 8pm and the breakfast show, Kakaki do not have the full complements of staff as only one presenter now handles them.

These are part of the measures put in place to ensure that everyone ia protected.”