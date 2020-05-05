Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Former Sokoto gov is dead !

Younews Ng May 5, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 62 Views

A former Governor of old Sokoto State, Garba Nadama, is dead.

He was aged of 82.

He died on Monday night during a protracted illness amid rising cases of Coronavirus disease though the Nigeria centre for Disease Control did not report any positive test from the state on Monday.

Nadama became Deputy Governor of Sokoto State in 1979 when Nigeria returned to democratic rule.

He emerged the Governor in November 1981 when his boss, Shehu Kangiwa, died.

From succeeding Kangiwa, he was elected governor on the platform of the defunct National Party of Nigeria in 1983 in the short-lived regime truncated by the military.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Abuja based Editor reveals how he contact Covid 19 from a dead journalist

A seasoned journalist in Sokoto State, who is the Editor of Newsdiaryonline, Abdallah El-Kurebe, has tested ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.